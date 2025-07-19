WAFCON 2024: I Know For Sure We’ll Win The Cup –Ghana Midfielder, Asantewaa

Grace Asantewaa has said she and her Ghana Black Queens teammates will win this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Asantewaa was in action as the Black Queens defeated Algeria 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 in Saturday’s quarter-final clash to set up a semi-final meeting with hosts Morocco.

Cynthia Konlan was the hero for the Black Queens, as she saved from Marine Dafeur and Ines Belloumou in the shootout before Evelyn Badu converted the winner.

The Black Queens were the brighter side for most parts of a scrappy contest in Berkane, with Algeria lacking a cutting edge in the final third.

Stella Nyamekye thought she broken. The deadlock in the 27th minute, but her fierce strike was ruled out after a VAR check for a marginal offside in the build-up.

Badu then wasted a glorious chance to win it with three minutes remaining of the 90 when she failed to connect with a knock-down some eight yards out.

Also Read: WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Remain A Dominant Force In African Football –Yusuf

Speaking after the win, Asantewaa said in the post-match presser:”As we are going to the semi-finals we will not end there,” she said. “We are taking this mentality to the semi-finals and I know for sure we are going to win the Cup.”

The Black Queens kicked off the tournament on a losing note after going down to a 2-0 defeat to champions South Africa.

In their second group game they drew 1-1 with Mali before thrashing Tanzania 4-1 to reach the quarter-finals.

Also, the Black Queens have featured in the WAFCON final three times (1998, 2003, 2006) but have ended on the losing side on all three to Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

By James Agberebi



