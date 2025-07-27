WAFCON 2024: My Story Is Incomplete Without Demehin, Abiodun --Oshoala

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has disclosed that the duo of Oluwatosin Demehin and Deborah Abiodun have played some key roles in her football career.



Oshoala, who is expected to announce her retirement from football after the Super Falcons’ stunning comeback against Morocco to lift the 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, stated via her Instagram handle that her Mission X won’t be complete without Demehin and Abiodun.

Read Also:Flawless 10 Out Of 10 –Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Super Falcons’ WAFCON Title



“Love them scatter. Can’t tell my Mission X story without these two [Oluwatosin Demehin and Deborah Abiodun],” Oshoala posted on her Instagram story alongside the picture of Demehin and Abiodun.



Morocco was up 2-0 until Esther Okoronkwo led Nigeria back with a penalty and two assists in the final half hour.



The continent’s most successful national team kept intact its perfect record in the competition’s finals with its comeback victory in Rabat.



