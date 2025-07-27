Flawless 10 Out Of 10 --Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Super Falcons' WAFCON Title

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the Super Falcons’ win over Morocco has demonstrated the resilience of the Nigerian spirit.



The game started with Morocco taking an early lead, scoring twice in the first half through Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy.



However, Nigeria mounted an impressive comeback in the second half. Esther Okoronkwo converted a penalty in the 64th minute, followed by Flourish Sabastine’s equalizer in the 71st minute. Jennifer Echegini sealed the victory for Nigeria with a decisive goal in the 88th minute.



Commenting on the win in a congratulatory message posted on his official Facebook page late Saturday night, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the team’s performance as “a flawless 10 out of 10,” lauding their skill, determination, and the immense pride they brought to the nation.

Read Also:WAFCON 2024: Ayinde Hails Super Falcons’ Incredible Feat Vs Morocco



“Congratulations to our incredible Super Falcons on their well-deserved WAFCON victory,” the governor wrote. “This win is a reminder of what can happen when talent, discipline, and belief come together. To the players, coaches, and everyone who worked behind the scenes — thank you for making the country proud once again.”



Sanwo-Olu highlighted the significance of the win, describing it as a powerful statement on the strength and resilience of Nigerian football, particularly at a time when global interest in women’s sports is growing.



“You’ve shown the world the strength and spirit of Nigerian football, and I celebrate you wholeheartedly,” he further said.



Sanwo-Olu highlighted the significance of the win, describing it as a powerful statement on the strength and resilience of Nigerian football, particularly at a time when global interest in women’s sports is growing.



“You’ve shown the world the strength and spirit of Nigerian football, and I celebrate you wholeheartedly,” he further said.



