WAFCON 2024: No One Needs Motivation To Face Super Falcons — Banyana Coach Ellis

Banyana Banyana of South Africa head coach Desiree Ellis says they are ready to tackle Nigeria in the semi-finals of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The much-anticipated encounter will hold at the Stade Larbi Zaouli, Casablanca on Tuesday (today).

The Banyana Banyana are desparate to defend the title they won three years ago in Morocco- becoming the first country after Nigeria to do so.

Nigeria are on Mission X – they have won a record nine titles and are gunning for the 10th trophy.

“Nigeria is a familiar team that we’ve played against over the last couple of years. We travelled yesterday and today, and we will have our final training session and there’s not much you can do in one day,” Ellis was quoted by safa.net.

Read Also:WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Must Not Lose To South Africa — Ajibade

“But there are a few things that you can tweak, and a few things that you can work on. The technical team has been really busy behind the scenes and leaving no stone unturned, so I think you don’t need motivation for a semifinal, and we are ready for the game.”

The four-time CAF Woman Coach of the Year believes that their previous meetings with Nigeria will not mean much as the stakes are now higher.

“I don’t think it means a lot, it does mean, however, that we know we can get over the line, but I think past results don’t really mean anything because it’s a different tournament and it’s three years down the line.

“Also, it’s a different coach and some new players, but it’s the same Nigeria and they have the quality. We have to be on top of our game to make sure we get over the hurdle.

” They are the only country that has defended back-to-back on numerous occasions, and it would be big for our country,” added Ellis.

By Adeboye Amosu



