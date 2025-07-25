WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Need 100% Level Of Concentration To Overcome Morocco In Final --Agu

Former Nigerian international Alloy Agu has advised the Super Falcons to maintain a 100% level of concentration if the team is to overcome Morocco in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.



Both sides are unbeaten, and the West Africans have only conceded one goal in five matches on their journey to the 21,000-capacity Olympic Stadium in Rabat.



The upcoming match marks the fourth time these two powerhouses have met at the WAFCON. Their last encounter in the 2022 semifinals saw Morocco emerge victorious after a tense 5-4 penalty shootout, following a 1-1 draw.



The Moroccan team, under the leadership of captain Ghizlane Chebbak, has shown remarkable growth. Players like Fatima Tagnaout, Sanaa Mssoudy, Ibtissam Jraidi, and Sakina Ouzraoui have displayed individual brilliance within a strong team collective.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s final, Agu, in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that the Super Falcons keep their defence solid and avoid making unnecessary errors.



I see a very open and interesting final between the Super Falcons and host Morocco. The Moroccans you know have improved massively from what we used to know about the team.



“As host, the pressure will be on the Moroccans to perform and get the results. But then, I think the Super Falcons will weather their early aggressive and robust play considering the fact that the players are experienced enough for this task.



“I expect the Super Falcons to emerge victorious at the end of 90 minutes and lift their 10th trophy. This is what the players are eagerly fighting for.”



