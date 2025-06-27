WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons ‘Tough Opponent, Not Unbeatable — Tunisia Coach Saada

Tunisia head coach Ismael Saada has labelled the Super Falcons a difficult opponent, but is optimistic they can pull off a surprise againt the multi champions.

The North Africans will face Nigeria, Algeria, and Botswana in Group B at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Saada declared that his players are ready to play a strong tournament.

“We know our group is tough: Nigeria, Algeria, Botswana. Three strong teams we respect a lot,” Saada told CAFonline.

“We’re preparing match by match with attention to physical, tactical, and mental aspects. All players are present. The mindset is good. We hope to be ready to play a strong tournament.

“It’s a tough group. Everyone knows the quality of Nigeria. Algeria is improving fast. Botswana too. We’re not underestimating anyone.

“We’ll need to be disciplined, focused, and play our best football. The team that plays smart, cohesive football can pull off surprises. We’re preparing for that seriously.”

By Adeboye Amosu



