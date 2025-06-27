PSG Steps In Financially To Help Lyon Avoid Ligue 2 Drop

European champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have made an unexpected move to assist struggling rivals Lyon, currently facing relegation to Ligue 2.

Despite recent tensions between club presidents Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and John Textor, a rapprochement has taken place in the midst of OL’s financial crisis.

According to Le Parisien (via msn.com), the two men held a frank discussion where Textor reportedly apologized for his previous media attacks. Al-Khelaïfi, touched by the gesture and Lyon’s fragile situation, responded with a concrete act of solidarity.

As reported by Paris Team, PSG has agreed to advance the payments owed to Lyon for the Bradley Barcola transfer — a deal worth €45 million plus €5 million in bonuses.

The early payment offers crucial short-term liquidity for OL, who are under scrutiny from French football’s financial watchdog, the National Directorate of Management Control (DNCG).

While this won’t fix everything, it’s a major lifeline. Lyon remains in danger of demotion pending further financial review, but this boost could help buy the time they need.

Lyon were relegated to the second-tier of French Football after failing to convince authorities they have resolved their financial difficulties.

The seven-time French champions were hit with a provisional relegation back in November after racking up massive debts.

Although they have since sold a number of first-team players, DNCG upheld the relegation following meetings on Tuesday.



