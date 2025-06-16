WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Want Tenth Title — Ajibade

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has said the team will push hard to win a tenth title at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Justine Madugu’s side were dethroned by the Banyana Banyana of South Africa at the last edition of the competition also hosted by Morocco.

The West Africans lost on penalities to the hosts in the semi-final, and finished fourth in the competition.

The Super Falcons recently defeated the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon 2-0 in a friendly.

Ajibade reckoned that the players are in buoyant mood heading into the competition, and will do their best to conquer the continent again.

Read Also:Impact Of Political And Economic Changes On European Football Clubs

“There’s a lot of confidence in camp and we’re committed to our goal. We all understand what’s at stake,” Ajibade said on Super Falcons show.

“Every player heading to the tournament wants to compete and win. We will give everything on the pitch, but we also know that success depends on both internal and external factors.

“We’ll continue to do our part as players, but we hope everything behind the scenes is properly handled to help us perform at our best and ultimately bring the trophy home.”

Morocco will host the competition from Saturday, 5 July to Saturday 26 July.

Ajibade and her teammates will open their campaign against Tunisia at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca on Saturday 6, July.

By Adeboye Amosu

.



