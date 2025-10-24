WAFCON 2026Q: Madugu Warns Super Falcons Must Not Underrate Benin

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has warned it is important for his side not to underrate the Amazons of Benin Republic.

Benin will entertain their neighbours in the first leg of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Stade de Kegue on Friday (today).

The reverse fixture will hold at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta next week Tuesday.

Madugu Rallies Super Falcons

“Each time we prepare for a game, the ultimate goal is to win. For us, this game is not anything different, we are preparing to win,” Madugu told a press conference in Lome

“We are not taking anything for granted. We are fully aware that this qualifier leads you to the next WAFCON and the next WAFCON leads you to the World Cup. We are fully aware of that and that’s why we are not taking anything for chance. There’s no room for complacency.”

Ready For A New Journey

The Super Falcons won a record-extending 10th title at the WAFCON 2026 finals in August.

Madugu however said it is important for his team to forget the past, and look into the future.

“For us, that is already history. It’s a new phase we are starting. We are carrying the motivation from the last tournament into the new challenge that is ahead of us. It is our wish that we retain the trophy and qualify for the World Cup,” Madugu added.

“On the field of play, we can’t underrate anybody. Benin Republic are here because they defeated teams, so they deserve a lot of respect. We are not looking at them as a lesser fancy team because it is not South Africa or Morocco. As far as we are concerned, they are reputable opponents.

“I don’t know much about the team but I know looking at the caliber of players they have, some of them play outside the country. This is why they must be given respect.”

