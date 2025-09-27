WAFU B U-17 Championship: Garba Targets Victory Against Burkina Faso

Golden Eaglets head coach Manu Garba is optimistic his side will have a good outing against Burkina Faso, reports Completesports.com.

Garba’s side will take on Baby Stallions of Burkina Faso in their second game at the ongoing WAFU B U-17 Championship on Saturday (today).

The Golden Eaglets started their campaign with a 4-1 thumping of Benin Republic on Wednesday.

Garba Wants Maximum Points

Nigeria need a draw from the game to top Group B, but Garba is targeting maximum points.

“Every team wants to win every match in a competitive tournament, and so does Nigeria. We want to try as much as possible to win every match in this competition and by winning every match, we will be champions of the WAFU-B again because that is where my team belongs,” he said during his interaction with the media in Yammosoukro.

“We are here to play every match according to the laws of the game, but most importantly, we want to try as much as possible to win the match against Burkina Faso.”

Plaudits For Eaglets

Garba also praised the efforts of his young players against Benin Republic, noting that none of the players was in the last edition of the tournament in Ghana.

“My boys did very well against the Benin Republic. I did say that, that was their first international game. Most of these boys have never entered an airplane before coming to Cote d’Ivoire here. This is a new team. None of these boys featured the last time we played in the WAFU B U17 Championship in Ghana,” added Garba.

“As the tournament progresses, they will get better. In our last game, against the Beninoise, my captain was elbowed in the chest, so I had to bring him out. He has fully recovered now. I’m very optimistic that this team will get better.”

By Adeboye Amosu



