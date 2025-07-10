WAFU B U-20 Tourney: We’re Ready For Flying Eagles — Ghana Captain Mk

Black Satellites captain, Aziz Misbau, says the team is fully prepared for their opening game against Nigeria at the 2025 WAFU B U-20 Championship.

Ghana will face their eternal rivals at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Thursday (today).

Misbau acknowledged the strength of the Flying Eagles but emphasised Ghana’s readiness and calm focus ahead of the clash.

“Nigeria is a big country and we respect them. But we are very ready for this game,” he told a press conference ahead of the game.

“There is no pressure on us to beat Nigeria. We respect them but it’s a normal game.”

The Flying Eagles defeated Ghana in the final of the last edition of the competition.

The match is expected to draw a large crowd as it opens the two-week tournament featuring seven nations from the WAFU Zone B sub-region.

Ghana’s players and technical team are counting on home support to spur them on to a positive start.

By Adeboye Amosu



