WAFCON 2024: Everton Wish Payne, Super Falcons Good Luck Ahead Botswana Clash

Everton have sent good luck message to their Nigerian star Toni Payne and her Super Falcons teammates, as they face Botswana in today’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) today (Thursday).

The Super Falcons will hope to make it back-to-back wins in Group B when they face Botswana.

This would be the second meeting between the Super Falcons and Botswana in the WAFCON, with the former recording a 2-0 win at the 2022 edition also in Morocco.

Goals from Ifeoma Onumonu and Christy Ucheibe secured the win for the most successful team in the history of the WAFCON.

However, Botswana qualified from the group alongside the Super Falcons and South Africa before losing 2-1 to hosts Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Ahead of Thursday’s Group B encounter Everton wrote on their women’s X handle:”Toni Payne and the @NGSuper_Falcons face Botswana this evening as they look to make it two from two in #WAFCON2025.

” Good luck, Toni and Naija!”

Payne was in action as the Super Falcons thrashed Tunisia 3-0 in their opening Group B campaign.

Goals from Asisat Oshoala, Rinsola Babajide and Chiwendu Ihezuo secured the convincing win.

Victory for the Super Falcons will guarantee qualification to the quarter-finals.

Payne is featuring in her fourth tournament since switching allegiance from the United States to Nigeria in 2019.

The 30-year-old first represented Nigeria at the WAFCON 2022 where the team finished a disappointing fourth.

She was included in the side that took part at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The team finished second in a group that comprised Canada, hosts Australia and debutants Republic of Ireland.

Unfortunately, Payne and her Super Falcons teammates could not go beyond the round of 16 as they lost to England on penalties.

Also, she made the squad to the Paris Olympics where they crashed out in the group stage, losing all three matches to Brazil, Spain and Japan.

By James Agberebi



