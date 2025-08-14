WAFU-B U17 Tourney: Golden Eaglets Thrash Winsome FC In Friendly

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets demolished Winsome FC 5-0 in a friendly game played at the FIFA Goal Project, MKO Abiola National Stadium on Thursday, reports Completesports.com.

Manu Garba’s side were two goals better going into the break.

The Golden Eaglets got more clinical in the second half, scoring three more goals to end the game 5-0.

Winsome FC is from Oporoza Island, Warri South West, Delta State.

It was the fourth friendly game by the Golden Eaglets, who are in camp preparing for the WAFU-B U17 Boys Tournament taking place next month.

In earlier games, they had beaten Espora Football Academy of Abuja 4-0, pipped GASA of Ilorin by a lone goal and came from behind to defeat Bandex Football Academy of Kebbi 3-2.



