Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    WAFU-B U17 Tourney: Golden Eaglets Thrash Winsome FC In Friendly

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets demolished Winsome FC 5-0 in a friendly game played at the FIFA Goal Project, MKO Abiola National Stadium on Thursday, reports Completesports.com.

    Manu Garba’s side were two goals better going into the break.

    The Golden Eaglets got more clinical in the second half, scoring three more goals to end the game 5-0.

    Read Also:AfroBasket 2025: Kida Urges D’Tigers To Stay Grounded Ahead Tunisia Clash

    Winsome FC is from Oporoza Island, Warri South West, Delta State.

    It was the fourth friendly game by the Golden Eaglets, who are in camp preparing for the WAFU-B U17 Boys Tournament taking place next month.

    In earlier games, they had beaten Espora Football Academy of Abuja 4-0, pipped GASA of Ilorin by a lone goal and came from behind to defeat Bandex Football Academy of Kebbi 3-2.


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.