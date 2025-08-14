I Can't Wait To Partner Osimhen This Season --Icardi

Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi has expressed his readiness to partner Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen in this season’s Super Lig.



Speaking with the club’s official website, Icardi stated that with the Nigerian international, Galatasaray will continue to dominate the Turkish league.



“We are starting the new season. We’re so happy. It is a great pride for me to take over the captainship band from Nando years later,” the 32-year-old said in quotes revealed by Galatasaray’s official website.

“I’ve always represented this club proudly. I tried to help my teammates. Now I am very happy to represent Galatasaray as captain.



“I’ve been training with the team for a month, and I want to support the team by going on the field as soon as possible. We have a lot of goals this season.



We’ll fight at high levels. We want to be champions again. We’ve been champions for three seasons, and we want to keep it going. I miss the whole Galatasaray community. I look forward to reuniting with them on the field.”



