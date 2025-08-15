Close Menu
    Lookman’s Goal Sense Has Improved Massively –Ex-Super Eagles Coach

    Lookman celebrates scoring a goal for the Super Eagles

    Former Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro believes Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman has made massive improvements in his goal-scoring abilities.

    The Portuguese tactician made this known in an interview with Gazzetta. It, where he described the Nigerian international as a bundle of talent.

    He also praised the Super Eagles star for possessing the ability to shoot inside and outside the 18-yard box.

    “We’re still good today. Right now, I don’t want to disturb him. I remember when I met him, I wanted to better understand his past and his goals.

    “When he arrived at Atalanta, I went to see him often: he understood that he had enormous potential, in Bergamo, he found the environment and the coach to get him out.

    “What I like about him is the ability to shoot. The fact that, slowly over the years, has grown in the sense of the goal: now, if you give him a yard or two, he immediately finds a corner of the goal.

    “The Inter squad is good, but from there can be a bit of imbalance. He, alongside Lautaro and Thuram is not impossible.”


    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

