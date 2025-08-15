Jupiler League: Arokodare Optimistic Of Genk Revival

Tolu Arokodare is optimistic KRC Genk will bounce back from their poor start to the new season, reports Completesports.com.

Thorsten Fink’s side have failed to record a win in each of three league outings this season.

The Smurfs lost 2-1 to Standard Liege in their last league game on Sunday.

Arokodare came off the bench to score Genk’s only goal of the game.

The Nigeria international believed they were unlucky to lose the game.

He believed they will make amend in subsequent games.

“I don’t think we could play better. We were good from the beginning. We tried various tactics, but conceded two unfortunate goals. There are still many games to play,” Arokodare told Voetbal Krant.

Genk currently occupy 14th position on the Belgian Pro League table.

They will face bottom-placed Oud-Heverlee Leuven on Friday (today).

By Adeboye Amosu



