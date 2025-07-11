Warri Wolves Coach Aloma Dedicates NPFL Return To Governor Oborevwori

The Seasiders Top Southern Conference Group After Crown FC Win

Napoleon Aloma, Head Coach of Warri Wolves, has dedicated his team’s return to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) to the Delta State Governor, His Excellency, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Completesports.com reports.

The Seasiders pipped Crown FC 2-1 in their final Group B (Southern Conference) match of the 2024/2025 Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8 Playoffs on Thursday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, to seal a return to Nigeria’s top flight.

Wolves lost their opening game 0-1 to Osun United but bounced back with a 3-0 thumping of Kun Khalifat in their second match. Thursday’s victory earned them top spot with six points – same as Kun Khalifat – but the Wolves advanced on superior goal difference.

Wikki, Barau FC Claim Northern Conference Promotion Spots

In the Northern Conference group, Wikki Tourists and Barau FC clinched the promotion tickets on the final day of the playoffs. Wikki Tourists demolished Yobe Desert Stars 4-0, while Barau FC secured a 2-0 win over Doma United at the Delta State University Stadium in Ozoro.

We Believed In Ourselves – Warri Wolves Coach

Speaking after Warri Wolves’ promotion, an elated Aloma said:

“I want to say that this victory is dedicated to our sports-loving Governor, His Excellency, Rt Hon (Elder) Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori (JP)—our father who does everything to support the team and sports generally in Delta State.”

The former Enyimba Assistant Coach also praised the support of the Governor’s brother, Delta State Sports Commissioner Onoriode Joshua Oborevwori, as well as the club’s management and other backroom supporters:

“They were the unseen hands and legs, doing a lot for this team. They are the moving force of this team.”

Reflecting on the journey, Aloma revealed that this was the fourth time he had guided a team to promotion:

“You can see the expression of joy – players, fans – everyone is just happy. It’s something we really worked hard for. We believed in our capabilities and conviction that it could be done. And glory to God, we did it today.

“If you watched carefully, even in the defeat to Osun United, we were the better side.

“This team was unbeaten in 21 games during the regular season until the last match. So, overnight, they couldn’t have become a bad side.”

Warri Wolves Shifts To Top-Flight Survival

Aloma further disclosed that preparations for life in the NPFL have already begun.

“My philosophy as a coach is well known. I’m used to developing teams over the years. This is the fourth generation of Warri Wolves I’ve won promotion with.

“So, I have confidence in their ability. But that doesn’t mean we won’t bring in quality reinforcements.

“We’ve already scouted some players during the course of the season. What remains now is to sit down with the management to finalise talks and strengthen the team ahead of the 2024/2025 NPFL season starting on 22 August.”

By Sab Osuji in Asaba



