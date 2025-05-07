Washington Spirit Move Will Boost My Career — Falcons Star Monday

Super Falcons forward Gift Monday insisted the move to NWFL Washington Spirit will boost her international career.

Monday linked up with Spirit from Spanish club UD Tenerife last month.

The 23-year-old has already scored twice in three league appearances for Jonatan Giraldez’s side.

The striker reckoned playing in a competitive league will help her develop mentally and physically.

Read Also:The Best Online Casinos That Payout: Compare Rates And Find The Best Sites To Play Right Now

“This move will definitely impact my game with the Super Falcons. Playing in such a competitive environment helps you grow mentally and physically,” she told Sports Boom.

Monday is also looking forward to a successful stay at the club.

“My positioning and finishing. I improved a bit in Spain, but I know I can do better. I’m still growing, and I need to perfect those parts of my game,” he added.

“My personal goal this season is to understand the league—understand the game, my teammates, and make them understand my kind of football too,” she said. “It’s all about building that understanding.

“I want to bring my talent and use my quality to help the team, especially in attack.”

By Adeboye Amosu



