‘We Have Confidence In Him’ — Sevilla Chief Backs Adams To Bounce Back From Injury Setback

Sevilla sporting director Victor Orta has backed Jerome Adams to make a positive impact at the club despite his injury struggles.

The former Flying Eagles striker linked up with the Rojiblancos on a permanent transfer from Ligue 1 club, Montpellier in January.





Adams has however been limited to four league appearances for the club due to injury.

The 25-year-old sustained a knee injury in training few days after his debut and was sidelined for around one month.

The striker copped another muscle injury against Atletico Madrid two weeks ago, and could now miss the remainder of the season.

Orta said the Nigerian will come back stronger from the injury.

“Due to two muscle injuries when he (Adams) has never been injured. What Akor has suffered has been unfortunate , but we will study why these injuries occurred, we have a lot of confidence in him,” Orta was quoted by the club’s official website.

By Adeboye Amosu



