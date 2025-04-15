NPFL: Abia Warriors Honour Goal Kings — Obi, Megwo, Ijoma, Ogbuagu Bag Awards

A wave of individual player awards climaxed Sunday’s NPFL Matchday 33 clash between Abia Warriors and Rivers United at the Umuahia Township Stadium, with no fewer than four players receiving various honours, Completesports.com reports.

Samson Obi, who featured for Abia Warriors during the 2023/2024 season and is now on the payroll of Rivers United, received a special award for his 21-goal contribution to the Warriors in the last campaign.





That was not all. Sunday Megwo, Abia Warriors’ joint leading scorer in the current campaign with 10 goals, also received an award — the Banana Island Player of the Month for March.

Completesports.com further reports that striker Anthony Ijoma, who also has 10 goals to his credit so far this term, received the League Bloggers Award for February 2025, while Emmanuel Ogbuagu was named Man of the Match in Abia Warriors’ thrilling 2-0 victory over Rivers United.

Ogbuagu’s first-half added-time free-kick from 30 yards curled into the top corner, giving the hosts a 1-0 cushion going into the break. The stunning dead-ball strike did not go unnoticed and earned him the Man of the Match accolade.

“I’m happy that my former club still recognised my contributions last season,” said Obi.

“I’m overwhelmed with this award. I’m humbled. I thank the management, the coaches, players, and supporters who made it possible.”

Obi’s 21 goals helped Abia Warriors finish 12th in the league with 52 points. The club went on to reach the final of the 2024 President Federation Cup for the first time in its history, but lost 4-0 to El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri.

By Sab Osuji



