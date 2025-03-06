‘We Know How Good They Are’ — Bassey Speaks Ahead Fulham Vs Brighton

Calvin Bassey has said it is important for Fulham to focus on their upcoming Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Fulham defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 away in their last away fixture.





Marco Silva’s side will be desperate to record another win on the road when they are hosted by Brighton at the American Express Stadium on Saturday.

Bassey declared that they must be ready for a difficult test against the Seagulls.

“We know how good Brighton are. There’s no easy game in this league, and they’re another team with a lot of quality, so we have to make sure we’re locked in for that one,” the Nigeria international told the club’s official website.

Fulham defeated holders Manchester United in the Emirates FA Cup fifth round last weekend.

Bassey, who scored for the Whites in the keenly contested encounter stated that they are not thinking about the victory again.

“We’ve had our days to celebrate, but now it’s back to work and make sure we are focused on the game on Saturday,” he added.

Marco Silva’s side currently ninth position on the table.

By Adeboye Amosu



