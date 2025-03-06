Rangers Fan Dies In Istanbul Ahead Europa League Clash With Fenerbahce

A Rangers supporter has died in a road accident in Istanbul ahead of the club’s Europa League tie with Fenerbahce.

The club said it is ‘devastated’ to have learned of the death, which happened overnight ahead of their last-16 first-leg tie with the Turkish side.





A statement on the Rangers website said: ‘Rangers FC is devastated to have learned of the passing of one of our supporters in a road traffic accident overnight in Istanbul.

‘The immediate thoughts of everyone at the club are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time

‘We are remaining in constant contact with both the Turkish and British authorities over this tragic incident.’

The man involved in the incident has now been named locally as Christopher Potter, who is understood to have been in his forties.

According to local reports, Potter was initially hit by one vehicle before being run over by another as he crossed a road which was red for pedestrians. Two motorists have been detained in connection with the incident.

It is understood he had just withdrawn money from an ATM and was returning to his hotel. Ekol TV reporter Çağdaş Evren Şenlik said the incident occurred at around 4.30am local time, as per the Daily Record.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, shared their condolences with the Scottish club after the sad news in a statement of their own.

It read: ‘We have learned with deep sorrow that a Rangers FC fan who came to Istanbul to support his team in the first match of the UEFA Europa League last 16 round, where Fenerbahçe will host Scottish representative Rangers FC, passed away as a result of a traffic accident.

We would like to express our condolences to the family of the deceased fan, the Rangers club and the community.’



