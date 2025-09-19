Werder Bremen Best Club For Boniface — Fritz

Werder Bremen Sporting Director Clemens Fritz says it is important for the Greens to help Victor Boniface showcase his talents, reports Completesports.com.

Boniface arrived the Weserstadion on deadline day on a season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Nigeria international impressed on his debut, registering an assist in the 4-0 away win at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Fritz On Finding Stable Environment

There are already talks of Boniface moving to Bremen on a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

Fritz however said it is too early to discuss that.

“It’s impossible to say at this point. We’re focusing on the here and now. The season has just begun. We want to integrate Victor as best we can so that we can get the best performance out of him,” he told Transfermarkt.

” To do that, we need to provide him with the best environment – and that’s what we’re working on. Everything else is a matter for the future.”

Fritz On Boniface’s Move To Werder Bremen

“We had a very good conversation with him (Boniface). It was important to get a feel for each other. It’s no secret that Victor was also in talks with another club, where we might be talking about a different category,” he added.

“As Werder Bremen, you naturally want to know from him: Can you imagine playing here with us at the Weserstadion? Can you identify with our club, our path, and our goals? And so a mutual feeling developed. We were on the same page quickly.”

By Adeboye Amosu



