Werder Bremen Coach Gives Update On Boniface’s Injury

Werder Bremen manager Horst Steffen has delivered a new injury update on Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga clash against Augsburg.



The 24-year-old forward, currently on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, suffered a knee contusion during a heavy collision.

Steffen provided an update during his press conference, as quoted by Deichstube, stating that the next few days will determine whether the Nigerian international will be available to face Augsburg.



“I can’t assess it, I’m not a doctor. I don’t know where this is headed.



“I have to wait and see what happens in the next few days. Then I’ll give an update.”



