Werder Bremen Defender Declares Readiness To Play For Super Eagles

Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu has declared his intention to switch international allegiance from Germany to Nigeria.

Agu, who was born in Germany is of Nigerian descent.





The 25-year-old is still eligible to represent Nigeria despite playing for Germany at U-21 level.

The left-back declared that playing for Nigeria would be a dream come true.

“To play on the national level was always a dream of mine and I had to make half of the decision already because I played for the German under 21 team,” he told Oma Sports.

“I did this to kind of keep this open, but I’ve talked a lot to Justin Njimah about playing for the national team and we think it would be like a dream come true to play for Nigeria.

“Also, it would put a smile on our fathers’ faces if we represent Nigeria

Agu started his career with Vfl Osnabruck and moved to Werder Bremen in 2020.

He has scored twice in 14 league appearances for the Green and Whites this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



