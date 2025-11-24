World Cup Miss Should Motivate Super Eagles To Win AFCON 2025 –Peter Ijeh

Former Nigeria international Peter Ijeh has Urged Super Eagles players, to use the disappointment of not qualifying for the 2026 World Cup as motivation to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles lost 4-3 to Democratic Republic of Congo after regulation and extra-time ended 1-1, in the World Cup qualifying playoffs in Morocco.

Eric Chelle’s side reached the Playoffs final after thrashing Gabon 4-1 in the semi-finals, while DR Congo edged out Cameroon 1-0.

The defeat to DR Congo means the Super Eagles have now failed to qualify for back-to-back World Cup tournaments.

Attention will now shift to the AFCON which will begin in December 21 in Morocco.

Now Ijeh has adviced the players to put the World Cup Miss behind them and focus on the AFCON.

“Missing next year’s World Cup should be a motivating factor for Super Eagles players to go and win the AFCON,” Ijeh said on Brila FM.

“The AFCON is another opportunity for the players to make amends because what has gone has gone there is nothing they can do about it.

“I believe the players have the mentality and mindset and must focus on what is ahead.”

The Super Eagles will face Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania at the AFCON.

At the 2023 edition in Cote d’Ivoire, the Super Eagles lost 2-1 to the host and missed the chance to claim a fourth continental title.

By James Agberebi



