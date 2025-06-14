Close Menu
    Wydad President Confirms Attempt To Sign Ronaldo For Club World Cup

    Wydad Casablanca president Hicham Ait-Menna has revealed that the club made an attempt to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

    The Moroccan giants wanted to sign the Portugal captain on a short-term for the Club World Cup.

    The experienced forward was also approached by a number of clubs, who will take part in the competition.

    Ronaldo however chose to skip the tournament and has since committed to signing a new deal with Saudi club Al-Nassr.

    “I don’t know how the rumour spread,” Ait-Menna revealed.

    “But yes, I did reach out to one of his agents about three-and-a-half or four months ago, asking: ‘Would he want to play the Club World Cup?’ He replied, ‘Listen, I don’t think so.’”


