Yamal Breaks Mbappe UCL Record In Barcelona’s Dominant Win Over Newcastle

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has on Wednesday secured for himself a fresh piece of European football history.

This comes owing to the Spaniard’s exploits in the Blaugrana’s latest outing on the continent.

Hansi Flick’s troops were of course back in action a short time ago, welcoming Newcastle United to Catalunya’s capital for a Champions League clash.

When all was said and done in an altogether one-sided affair, Barcelona emerged on the right side of a 7-2 result, to march on to the competition’s quarter-finals.

Also Read: Yamal: I Don’t Think About Winning Ballon d’Or Award Anymore

And the aforementioned Yamal proved himself one of the stars of the show.

The prodigious winger, from is berth on the right wing, notched both a goal and an assist across the 90 minutes against Newcastle.

And as alluded to above, in the process, Lamine continued to make history.

As per statisticians Opta (via Get Spanish Football News), Aged 18 years and 248 days, Yamal has become the youngest player to score 10 goals in UEFA Champions League history, surpassing Kylian Mbappé’s previous record set in 2017 (18 years, 350 days).

Yamal and his Barcelona teammates will now face fellow LaLiga side Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals.



