    Young Goalie Harcourt Relishes Super Eagles Chance

    Adeboye Amosu

    Ebenezer Harcourt is full of excitement after making maiden appearance for the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

    Harcourt was named in the starting line-up in Nigeria’s 2024 African Nations Championship Group D encounter against Congo.

    The shot stopper kept a clean sheet in the encounter with Eric Chelle’s side prevailing 2-0.

    The 15-year-old made history as the youngest player to feature for the Super Eagles.

    Amazing Experience For Harcourt

    “It’s my first time with the team, the other goalkeepers embraced me well. They see me as one of them, and that gave me confidence,” Harcourt told the Super Eagles media.

    “I thank God for giving me the opportunity, because in life, everything is all about opportunity.

    “I took my chance very well too. It’s one of the biggest stages of my football career, and his all about learning, and consistency.

    “With the goalkeeper trainer guiding me, I believe I will be great.”

