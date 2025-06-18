Zengi: No European Teams Can Match Galatasaray Salary Offer For Osimhen

Turkish football expert Devrim Zengi has disclosed that no teams in Europe can match Galatasaray’s offer for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.



The Nigerian international has become the most sought-after player in the transfer window after his explosive season with the Turkish giant.



Speaking with habersarikirmizi, Zengi noted that most teams are avoiding Osimhen due to the fact that he’ll be on international duty at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations later this year.



He, however, expressed optimism that Osimhen will remain with Galatasaray this summer.

“This year, there is a one-month African Cup. Victor Osimhen may also play there. That is why he may miss 4-5 matches.



“Some teams are staying away from the players who will go to the African Cup for this reason. However, it seems like Osimhen will stay at Galatasaray. It will be clear in a few days.



“No matter how much the European teams offer, they cannot reach Galatasaray’s salary offer.He has already completely closed the door to Saudi Arabia. His family does not want that place either.”







