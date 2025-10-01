2025 U-17 WWC: Flamingos Depart For Morocco October 8

Nigeria’s Flamingos will depart for Morocco on Wednesday, 8 October for their final preparations ahead of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Bankole Olowokore’s side are currently preparing for the competition in Abuja.

The Flamingos are drawn in Group D with Canada, France, and Samoa.

Since returning to camp, the girls have played eight friendly matches, winning all, scoring 26 goals and conceding none—a perfect record that has boosted morale ahead of the World Cup.

Last week, the Flamingos turned on the style. They cruised to a 3-0 victory over Abuja All-Stars, with Praise Agba scoring on a loose ball, Olamide Olanrewaju converting from the penalty spot, and Zainab Raji adding a thundering third soon after the break.



Goalkeeper Sylvia Echefu was heroic, pulling off multiple saves to keep her sheet clean.

Earlier, they battled through a rain-disrupted friendly against Josiah Academy, winning 2–0 thanks to a Chisom Nwachukwu brace inside the opening 10 minutes before the heavens forced an early halt.

There were also emphatic wins over Nazareth Angels (5–0), with Queen Joseph scoring twice alongside goals from Praise Agba, Mariam Yahaya, and Chisom Nwachukwu, and a commanding 5–0 triumph over Horvel Prime, in which Queen Joseph grabbed a hat-trick in 35 minutes, supported by strikes from captain Shakirat Moshood and Azeezat Oduntan.

In all their tune-up games, the Flamingos have demonstrated balance, depth, and hunger, from precise finishing in attack to defensive resilience.

Morocco will host the U-17 Women’s World Cup from 17th October to 8th November, 2025.



