Oshoala Wins Saudi Women’s League September Player Of The Month Award

Nigeria’s Super Falcons and Al Hilal striker Asisat Oshoala has won the Saudi Women’s Premier League (SWPL) September Player of the Month Award.

The SWPL announced Oshoala as the recipient of the award in a post on their X handle on Wednesday.

Oshoala was outstanding for Al Hilal despite making her first appearance for the club last month.

The former Barcelona striker scored three goals and provided two assists in the month in review to emerge winner of the award.

After just one season at Bay FC in the United States, Oshoala signed for Al Hilal in September 2nd.

The 30-year-okd had a successful time at Barcelona, winning five consecutive league titles, two UEFA women’s Champions League titles, three Spanish women’s Cup and four Super Cup titles.

She was part of the Super Falcons side that claimed a record-extending Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in Morocco.

By James Agberebi



