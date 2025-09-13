Saudi League: Oshoala Scores On Al-Hilal Debut

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala scored on her debut as Al-Hilal defeated Al-Qadsiah 4-3 in their Saudi Women’s Premier League encounter, reports Comopletesports.com.

Oshoala was in action for 90 minutes in the thrilling encounter.

Al Bandari Mobarak gave Al-Hilal the lead on the haif hour mark, and doubled the advantage six minutes later.

Lea Le Garrec pulled a goal back for Al- Qadsiah one minute before the break.

Al Qadsiah completed the comeback when Adriana equalised in the 59th minute.

Oshoala however converted from the spot two minutes after the hour mark to give her side the lead again.

The hosts restored their two-goal cushion when Jéssica Silva fired home the fourth 16 minutes from time.

Al Qadsiah scored their third through

Dzsenifer Marozsán in stoppage time.

By Adeboye Amosu




