2025 U-17 WWC: Flamingos Lose 1-0 To France

Nigeria’s Flamingos suffered their second group stage defeat after going down 1-0 to France at the 2025 FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup in Morocco on Wednesday.
The Flamingos went into the Group D encounter hoping to bounce back from their 4-1 defeat to Canada in their opening group tie.
After a keenly contested match France broke the deadlock in the 81st minute through Maissa Fathallah.
France have now booked their place in the round of 16 after also defeating Samoa 4-2 in their opening match.
Canada, who hammered Samoa 6-0 in the group’s other encounter on Wednesday, also go through and are currently top.
The Flamingos must now beat Samoa with a wide margin on Saturday, October 25, to stand a chance of making it to the knockout round.
By James Agberebi
If the rest of the world operates on meritocracy while Nigeria operates on nepotism which politicians have turn nigeria into then Nigeria can not compete outside its shores. U cannot beat nations who go about picking players on merit while u pick players on favoritism. Thats has foolhardy as pouring water on a duck’s back.
Dont mind them penalty beggers.