2025 U-17 WWC: Flamingos Lose 1-0 To France

Nigeria’s Flamingos suffered their second group stage defeat after going down 1-0 to France at the 2025 FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup in Morocco on Wednesday.

The Flamingos went into the Group D encounter hoping to bounce back from their 4-1 defeat to Canada in their opening group tie.

After a keenly contested match France broke the deadlock in the 81st minute through Maissa Fathallah.

Also Read: 2025 U-17 WWC: Olowookere Upbeat Flamingos Will Beat France

France have now booked their place in the round of 16 after also defeating Samoa 4-2 in their opening match.

Canada, who hammered Samoa 6-0 in the group’s other encounter on Wednesday, also go through and are currently top.

The Flamingos must now beat Samoa with a wide margin on Saturday, October 25, to stand a chance of making it to the knockout round.

By James Agberebi



