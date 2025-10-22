UCL: Lookman Subbed Off In Atalanta’s Home Draw vs Slavia Prague; Aubameyang Bags Another Assist As Marseille Lose

Ademola Lookman was in action for Atalanta who were held to a 0-0 draw by visiting Slavia Prague, in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Lookman was in the starting line-up for Atalanta before going off in the 62nd minute.

It was his second appearance in the Champions League for the former Europa League title winners, this campaign.

The draw means Atalanta are in 17th position on four points in the standings after three matches.

In Portugal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had an assist as Marseille lost 2-1 to Sporting Lisbon.

Aubameyang has now provided an assist in back-to-back matches for Marseille.

The former Arsenal captain had an assist for his side in their 6-2 win against Le Havre in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The assist against Sporting Lisbon was his third in the UEFA Champions League this season.

In other matchday 3 UEFA Champions League fixtures, AS Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur played 0-0 in France, Bayern Munich thrashed Club Brugge, without the injured Raphael Onyedika, 4-0, Ajax lost 5-1 at Chelsea, Liverpool ended their four-game losing run with a 5-1 win against Frankfurt and Real Madrid pipped Juventus 1-0.

By James Agberebi



