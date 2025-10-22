2025 U-17 WWC: It Was Painful, Heartbreaking --Olowookere Reacts After Flamingos Loss Vs France

Flamingos head coach Bankole Olowookere has expressed disappointment with the team’s 1-0 loss to France in the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup on Wednesday.



A late goal from Maïssa Fathallah was enough to seal the three points for France after the Flamingos had fought pretty hard to at least earn a draw.



Reacting after the game, Olowookere, in a chat with FIFA.com, stated that it’s painful and heartbreaking that his girls narrowly lost to France.

“The game we played against France was much better than the one against Canada.



“If we had shown the same kind of fight in that first game, I don’t think we’d be in the situation we’re in now. It was really unfortunate to concede that late goal, it was painful, heartbreaking even.



“We’ll just keep working hard and see if we can get something out of it to stay in the tournament.”



