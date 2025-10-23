UCL: Osimhen Delighted To Set Two New Records At Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen has reflected on his performance in Galatasaray’s victory over Bodo/Glimt, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen scored twice in the Yellow and Reds 3-1 victory over the Norwegians at the RAMS Park on Wednesday night.

The Nigeria international made history as the first Galatasaray player to score in seven consecutive European games.

The striker’s first goal also marks the earliest Champions League goal in Galatasaray’s history.

Osimhen Lauds Teammates

Osimhen has kind words for his teammates, who according to him also contributed significantly to the feat.

“I don’t score these goals alone, I don’t break these records alone. A huge thank you to the team and our fans. We’ll continue to build on this momentum,”he was quoted by the club’s official website.

Read Also:UCL: Osimhen’s Brace Helps Galatasaray Beat Bodoe Glimt 3-1

“I won the Man of the Match award thanks to my teammates; I didn’t win it alone. We’ve been winning together for two matches now. I’d like my other teammates to win this award too.

“The important thing for me is to contribute with my goals and assists. Even if I can’t be that kind of player, I want to contribute to the fight. I’ll be very happy if one of my teammates wins the Man of the Match award.”

On Win Over Bodo/Glimt

“It was crucial that we won. It was a very important match. I’m very happy with my teammates’ performance, and I want to congratulate them first and foremost,” added Osimhen.

“The opponent was really good in the second half and pushed us hard. Ultimately, we got a very important win. I’d like to thank the staff, my coach, and my teammates.”

By Adeboye Amosu



