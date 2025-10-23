Osimhen Best Striker In The World –Galatasaray

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has been described as the best striker in the world by his Turkish club Galatasaray.

Osimhen was in top form for the Turkish giants as he bagged a brace, in Galatasaray ‘s 3-1 win against Bodoe Glimt on matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles striker opened the scoring just three minutes into the game as he raced on to a through pass before slotting past the keeper.

Then in the 33rd minute Osimhen doubled the lead adter rounding the keeper and rolling into an empty net following a poor back pass from a Bodoe Glimt defender.

Also Read: UCL: Osimhen Delighted To Set Two New Records At Galatasaray

After the game Osimhen was handed the Player of the Match for his impressive showing.

Reacting to his display, Galatasaray wrote on their X handle:”Best striker in the world.”

Osimhen has now scored three goals in two games in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 26-year-old was shortlisted for the 2025 African Player of the Year award.

He will contest the award with top stars like Mohamed Salah, Achraf Hakimi and Serhou Guirassy.

In 2023 Osimhen won the African Player of the Year award, becoming the first Nigeria men’s footballer after Nwankwo Kanu in 1999, to land the award.

By James Agberebi



