2025 U-17 WWC: France Coach Ferreira Reflects On Win Over ‘Brave’ Flamingos

France U-17 Women’s head coach Mickael Ferreira has reacted to his team’s victory over Flamingos, reports Completesports.com.

Les Bluettes defeated Bankole Olowookere’s side 1-0 in their second game at the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup on Wednesday night.

Maissa Fathallah scored the winning goal for France nine minutes from time.

France advanced to the knockout round following the hard-earned victory.

Ferreira Thumbs Up Committed Flamingos

Ferreira lauded their opponent for putting up a resolute display in the game.

“We knew it was going to be a tough match. This Nigerian team is very committed, very united, very brave,” Ferreira told FIFA.com.

” We knew we had to rise to that challenge, to that individual and collective battle. And the girls responded really well. I’m very happy with what they produced in that regard.”

By Adeboye Amosu



