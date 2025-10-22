UCL: Osimhen’s Brace Helps Galatasaray Beat Bodoe Glimt 3-1

Victor Osimhen bagged a brace as Galatasaray defeated Bodoe Glimt 3-1 on matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

It is now three goals in two matches for Osimhen in Europe’s elite club competition this season.

Also, Galatasaray have recorded two wins (one loss) from three matches in the competition this term.

Osimhen opened the scoring just three minutes into the game as he raced on to a through pass from Mario Lemina before slotting past the opposition keeper into the far corner.

In the 33rd minute the Super Eagles star got his second goal and put Galatasaray 2-0 up, as he pounded on a poor back pass by a Bodoe Glimt player, rounded the keeper and rolled the ball into an empty net.

On the hour mark Yunus Akgun made it 3-0 to the Turkish giants while Andreas Helmersen pulled a goal back for the visitors on 76 minutes.

Earlier on Wednesday, Osimhen was shortlisted for the 2025 African Player of the Year award.

The 26-year-old was one of the 10 players nominated for the award which he won in 2023.

He will be up against the likes of Achraf Hakimi, Mohamed Salah, Serhou Guirassy and former Napoli teammate Frank Anguissa for the award.

By James Agberebi



