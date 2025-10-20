2025 U-17 WWC: Flamingos Paid For Missed Chances In Defeat To Canada — Olowookere

Flamingos head coach Bankole Olowookere says his team’s failure to convert their chances contributed to the defeat to Canada, reports Completesports.com.

Olowookere’s side lost 4-1 to Canada in their opening fixture at the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup on Sunday night.

Gabriela Istocki gave Canada the lead after two minutes.

Nigeria equalised through Queen Joseph in the 30th minute.

The Canadians however scored thrice in the second half through Julia Amireh (brace), and Melisa Kekic.

Olowookere Rues Missed Chances

Olowookere declared that it is important for his team to learn from their mistakes ahead of subsequent games.

“This was a huge game. Sometimes mistakes happen. We had our chances at the first half. We didn’t take advantage of them and we paid dearly for it,”Olowookere was quoted FIFA.com.

“I think it’s a lesson we’ll keep learning, and then we’ll go back and watch how we played and see how we bounce back.”

The Flamingos will take on France in their next game in Rabat on Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



