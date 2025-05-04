Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles, Morocco Battle For Quarter-Final Ticket

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will look to secure a place in the quarter-finals at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations when they take on Morocco on Sunday (today.

    The Group B encounter will hold at the June 30 Air Defence Stadium, Cairo.

    The Flying Eagles started their campaign on a winning note, edging past Tunisia 1-0 on Thursday.

    Akwa United midfielder Auwal Ibrahim scored the decisive goal seven minutes before the break.

    Morocco rallied to beat Kenya 3-2 in their opening fixture.

    Read Also:Galatasaray Coach Reveals Reason For Substituting Osimhen Against Sivasspor

    The two countries last met in the semi-finals of the 2005 tournament, playing to a thrilling 2-2 draw before Nigeria triumphed 5-3 in a penalty shootout.

    Nigeria will be playing their 99th match at the U-20 AFCON and are seeking their 57th win.

    The Flying Eagles are unbeaten in their last four second group games (W3 D1), with their last defeat coming in 2011 – a 1-0 loss to Cameroon.

    Morocco are also unbeaten in their last seven group-stage matches at the finals (W5 D2).

    Tonight’s encounter will kick-off at 7pm Nigeria time.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad