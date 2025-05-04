2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles, Morocco Battle For Quarter-Final Ticket

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will look to secure a place in the quarter-finals at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations when they take on Morocco on Sunday (today.

The Group B encounter will hold at the June 30 Air Defence Stadium, Cairo.

The Flying Eagles started their campaign on a winning note, edging past Tunisia 1-0 on Thursday.

Akwa United midfielder Auwal Ibrahim scored the decisive goal seven minutes before the break.

Morocco rallied to beat Kenya 3-2 in their opening fixture.

The two countries last met in the semi-finals of the 2005 tournament, playing to a thrilling 2-2 draw before Nigeria triumphed 5-3 in a penalty shootout.

Nigeria will be playing their 99th match at the U-20 AFCON and are seeking their 57th win.

The Flying Eagles are unbeaten in their last four second group games (W3 D1), with their last defeat coming in 2011 – a 1-0 loss to Cameroon.

Morocco are also unbeaten in their last seven group-stage matches at the finals (W5 D2).

Tonight’s encounter will kick-off at 7pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu




