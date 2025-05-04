Galatasaray Coach Reveals Reason For Substituting Osimhen Against Sivasspor

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has explained the reason behind his decision to substitute Victor Osimhen in the club’s 4-1 win over Sivasspor.

Osimhen scored twice for the holders in the comfortable victory at the RAMS Park.

The 26-year-old has now scored 33 goals across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds, eclipsing the 31 he registered two years ago for Napoli.

The Nigeria international was replaced by Dries Mertens 20 minutes.

Buruk said he took the decision to protect the forward.

“I prevented him from raising his career record (laughing). I took him out of the game early. Thinking about the next match, I wanted to reduce the risk of injury and he is on the verge of a card,” Buruk told the club’s official website.

” The players actually want to continue. He could have scored a hat-trick today. We are also fighting a separate battle to protect our players on the sidelines. That is why I may have prevented him from improving his career record. ”

By Adeboye Amosu



