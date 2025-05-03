‘It Was Important’ — Osimhen Delighted To Set New Personal Goals Record

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen can’t hide his excitement after setting a new personal goals record, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen moved past his previous mark (31) after scoring a brace in Galatasaray’s 4-1 victory over Sivasspor on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old has now registered 33 goals across all competitions for Okan Buruk’s side this season.

The Nigeria international declared that he will remember the 2024/25 season for the rest of his career.

“It was important to break my record in my first season. I am at one of the most important clubs in the world. The biggest club in Türkiye,” he told the club’s official website.

“I would like to thank my family and friends for helping me. I would like to thank the technical team and the club staff. They never left me alone. This season is a memory that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

” Apart from goals and assists, I like to help the team. I want to get the ball in the future, help the midfield, do my best for the team.

“The team comes first for me. When I convert opportunities into goals, it makes me happy. The important thing is not Victor Osimhen, but the team. Roland is also very important. We can say the same thing for Mario, Torreira and Sanchez.”

Galatasaray are now eight points clear of bitter rivals Fenerbahce with six rounds of matches to the end of the season.

By Adeboye Amosu



