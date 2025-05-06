2025 U-20 AFCON: Kenya Will Keep It Tight Against Flying Eagles –Akhulia

Kenya U-20 coach Anthony Akhulia has disclosed that the team will keep it tight against the Flying Eagles in tomorrow’s 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.



With zero points from two games, Kenya sit bottom of Group B. They must beat Nigeria and hope for favourable results elsewhere to sneak into the quarter-finals as one of the two best third-placed teams.



Speaking with Mozzart Sport, Akhulia noted that the team have learnt from their defensive lapses against Tunisia and will put things right against Nigeria.

“We’re having lapses in concentration towards the end of the first half. It happened again, just like in the first match.



“Basically, I think there were moments we were supposed to rise, but we let Tunisia take control of the match. That was our biggest letdown. It’s not right,” Akhulia said.



“It’s a team problem. You can’t single out individuals. It’s something we need to work on before we face our next opponent. It is a concern for me and our technical bench.”



