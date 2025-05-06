‘A Good Point’ — Aina Reflects On Forest Draw With Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has expressed satisfaction with the team’s stalemate against Crystal Palace.

Forest and Crystal Palace played out a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at the Selhurst Park on Monday night.

Winger Eberechi Eze gave the home team the lead from the penalty spot after the hour mark.

The visitors fought back four minutes later with centre-back Murillo netting the equaliser.

Palace were unlucky not to go home with maximum points with Eze hitting the woodwork afterwords.

“I think it’s a good point away from home. Tough to come here — they are a good side. And you know, with the level that we hit recently, a point is a good result,” Aina told Sky Sports.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have claimed just four points from their last five league games.

Aina said they will keep working hard to achieve their objective for the season.

“It just happens. This is football, sometimes it just doesn’t go your way,” he added.

“Unfortunately for us, it hasn’t gone our way recently but the hard work continues and we try to get three points every game but we couldn’t get that today.”



