Fashanu: Ex-Internationals Must Stay Healthy, Stick Together

Former England’s Three Lions forward John Fashanu has urged all ex-internationals to maintain a healthy lifestyle and keep in touch with each other.



Speaking in Abeokuta at the weekend, Fashanu stated that he feels worried by the news of ex-internationals who were dying in poverty after using the better part of their youthful lives to serve the country.

He counseled past and present footballers on the need to live a useful lifestyle, stay healthy, and keep in contact with their teammates.



“I feel devastated because as a footballer, we spend like 25 players actively, and when such persons die after serving in penury, it is really sad. One such person could have been me if I didn’t have an alternative.



“Football is a team game, and basically we must stay healthy and stick together. It doesn’t mean because we are no longer playing we will stop keeping in touch,” concludes the former player English press once dubbed Fash the Cash.







