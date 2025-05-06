UCL: Enrique Gives Dembele Injury Update Ahead Arsenal Clash

Ousmane Dembele is fit to face Arsenal in Tuesday night’s Champions League semi-final, Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed.

Dembele’s early goal at the Emirates Stadium a week ago is the difference between the sides as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal seek to overturn a 1-0 deficit in Paris and reach only the second Champions League final in their history.

However, Dembele limped off late on in that game and sat out the weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Strasbourg, for which Enrique heavily rotated his lineup.

The French international has been back in training this week, though, and appears set to return to the XI at Parc des Princes.

“He has been training last two days and you have seen that because our sessions are open to the public so he is available tomorrow,” Enrique said.

Dembele was dropped for disciplinary reasons before PSG’s group stage defeat at the Emirates last October, but has since been restored to the side and has been in sensational form since the turn of the year.

The 27-year-old now has 33 goals and 12 assists in 45 matches across all competitions and his availability is a major boost to the Ligue 1 giants’ hopes.

The game will also see Mikel Arteta return to Paris as a manager for the first time, having enjoyed a superb 18-month loan spell at the club as a teenager.

The Standard



