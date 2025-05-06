Qatari Club Ready €30m Offer For Sadiq

Nigeria forward Umar Sadiq is set for a permanent exit from Spanish club Real Sociedad this summer.

According to Spanish news outlet, Que, a Qatari club is ready to offer €30m for the lanky striker.

Sadiq joined Valencia on loan from Real Sociedad in January, and has impressed since his arrival at the club.

The 28-year-old has scored five goals in 13 league appearances for Carlos Corberán’s side.

Valencia has the option to make the transfer permanent which they are seriously considering, according to reports.

Los Ches could active the option and still resell him for a substantial profit.

Sadiq joined Real Sociedad from Almeria in 2022 and struggled with injury in his first season at the club.

He registered four goals in 35 league appearances for the White and Blues.



