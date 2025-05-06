Yobo: Joining Everton Will Be Ideal Transfer For Simon

Former Nigerian international Joseph Yobo has advised Super Eagles winger Moses Simon to leave Nantes and join Everton this summer.



The Nigerian international has been a transfer target for Everton after his impressive season for the Ligue 1 club.



In a chat with Africa Foot, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner, said that Simon must accept the chance of playing in the Premier League.



“I don’t know the truth about the reports that he wants to leave Nantes, but if he were to leave, it would have to be for the Premier League, which is where he plays next.

“It’s long overdue given his ability, versatility, and experience. I mean, why not? He is, and has always been, good enough for English football.



“If the reports of Everton’s interest are true, and above all, serious, then it would be even better.



“I played on Merseyside for almost a decade, and I know the football culture there; it’s enormous. This would be an ideal transfer for him, as his impact and speed are well-suited to Everton.”



